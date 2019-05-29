/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Federal Election to be a hot topic at Unifor's sixth Prairie Regional Council/

WINNIPEG, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Several hundred Unifor activists will meet on May 29 - 30 for the union's annual Prairie Regional Council. One of the key themes will be member engagement in elections.

"The stakes are high: right wing governments will often repeal or take away hard fought workers' rights," said Joie Warnock, Unifor's Western Regional Director. "Elections provide an opportunity for members to get involved and potentially influence the outcome."

Wednesday Agenda Highlights

Fairmont Winnipeg

9:45 a.m. Jerry Dias, Unifor National President

3 p.m. Joie Warnock, Unifor Western Regional Director

Thursday Agenda Highlights

10 a.m. Jim Stanford, one of Canada's best known economic commentators

3 p.m. Wab Kinew, Manitoba NDP Leader

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

NOTE: Members of the media must register with Jamie Ayres (Jamie.Ayres@Unifor.org) and pick up credentials at the registration desk on arrival.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Catherine Pope at 604-388-4398 or Catherine.pope@unifor.org

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

