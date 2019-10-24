/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CMHC to release results from its Housing Market Outlook (HMO) report/

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its annual Housing Market Outlook (HMO), which provides timely information on housing trends as well as national and local forecasts. The forecast provides projections over two years for housing starts, sales, prices, and other key economic indicators.

The national and local reports will be made available on Thursday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern.

A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 11:00 a.m., Eastern.

Call number: 800-263-0877

Confirmation code: 1179677

