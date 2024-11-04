OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its latest Residential Mortgage Industry Report (RMIR) on Monday, November 4 at 10:00 AM ET.

The RMIR provides highlights of the most recent trends in the residential mortgage industry alongside research and analysis from CMHC experts.

