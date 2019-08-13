/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CMA Health Summit Day 2: Connecting knowledge and breaking down barriers for the future of the Canadian health care system/

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is continuing its 2nd annual CMA Health Summit tomorrow to highlight and discuss how to scale up and harness technology to improve the health care system. This year's event focuses on Connected in Care and welcomes close to 1,000 physicians, policy-makers, innovators, patients and health stakeholders in Toronto over a two-day period.

WHEN: Monday and Tuesday (August 12-13) between 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.



WHERE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St W, Toronto ON)

WHO AND WHAT TO WATCH:

8:00 A.M. : Keynote by England's Dr. Charles Alessi , Chief Clinical Officer for HIMSS International, on how Canada compares with other health care systems around the world

Keynote by Dr. , Chief Clinical Officer for HIMSS International, on how compares with other health care systems around the world 10:00 A.M. : Virtual care in Canada : Current state, barriers and challenges, and solutions for scaling up. This discussion will help shape the work of the Virtual Care Task Force, a joint initiative with the CMA, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the College of Family Physicians of Canada .

Virtual care in : Current state, barriers and challenges, and solutions for scaling up. This discussion will help shape the work of the Virtual Care Task Force, a joint initiative with the CMA, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of and the College of Family Physicians of . 3:00 P.M. : Closing keynote by Dr. Divya Chander , a physician and neuroscientist from Stanford University , on how we can connect knowledge, leverage new opportunities, and take part in the health care transformation process.

All the sessions are open to media. Full details for the two-day Summit are available on cmahealthsummit.ca/program. Media can also view the livestream at cmahealthsummit.ca/health-summit-live.

Media are invited to check in to the registration desk for accreditation.

