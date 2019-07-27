/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Ceremony in Brampton to mark 66th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice/

BRAMPTON, ON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Yonah Martin, Senator for British Columbia, and the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario will attend a memorial service in honour of the 66th anniversary of the Korean War Cessation of Hostilities taking place in Brampton, Ontario. The Minister of Veterans Affairs and representatives from other organizations will speak and lay wreaths.

Location: Korea Veterans National Wall of Remembrance

Meadowvale Cemetery

7732 Mavis Road

Brampton, Ontario



Date: Saturday, 27 July 2019



Time: 10:30 EDT

As well as the 66th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, the 5th anniversary of the end of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan, and the 75th anniversaries of the Battle of the Scheldt and the Italian Campaign during the Second World War.

