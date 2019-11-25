/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canopy Growth Presents Flower Forward: The Future of Cannabis/

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") will host an exclusive, immersive event on November 28th, 2019 for a sneak peek at new cannabis-infused products set to launch in Canada starting next month.



Media are invited to join Canopy Growth executives and representatives for a detailed rundown of Canopy's "Cannabis 2.0" lineup - including premium chocolate, a line of distilled cannabis beverages, and a range of vape cartridges and pens.



What to expect:

A keynote speech delivered by Canopy Growth President, Rade Kovacevic, detailing our path forward for Cannabis 2.0

A presentation by Canopy Growth Chief Technology Officer Peter Popplewell unveiling our state-of-the-art vape technology

unveiling our state-of-the-art vape technology Interactive Showcases for each new product category hosted by our innovation experts

An exclusive opportunity to be among the first to touch, taste and trial inactive samples of our product portfolio

Event details:

Date: November 28, 2019

Registration: 12:30pm

Event Begins: 1pm

Location: Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto

RSVP: If you're planning on attending, please RSVP here (media only, please)

Please note that you must RSVP in order to be admitted to the event.

(TSX: WEED), (NYSE: CGC)

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

For further information: Caitlin O'Hara, Media Relations, Caitlin.Ohara@canopygrowth.com, 613-291-3239; Tyler Burns, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com, 855-558-9333 ext. 122

Related Links

canopygrowth.com

