/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities tours Quebec's Montérégie region and Montréal/ Français
Jun 10, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Infrastructure and Communities Minister François-Philippe Champagne will tour the Montérégie region of Quebec and Montréal to announce important infrastructure projects and to address delegates of Haut-Richelieu's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Conference of Montréal.
Date: Monday, June 10, 2019
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Minister Champagne delivers a speech at Haut-Richelieu's Chamber of Commerce and Industry
OPEN TO MEDIA
Quality Hotel Centre de Congrès
725 Séminaire Boulevard N.
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement for the Montérégie region
OPEN TO MEDIA
Pike River City Hall
548 road 202
Pike River, QC
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement alongside Valerie Plante, Mayor of Montréal
OPEN TO MEDIA
Montreal City Hall
155 Notre-Dame Street E.
Montréal, QC
4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Minister Champagne delivers a speech to the Conference of Montréal at the International Economic Forum of the Americas
OPEN TO MEDIA
Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal
900 Gauchetière Street W.
Montréal, QC
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca
Share this article