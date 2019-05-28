/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada and Grassy Narrows First Nation leadership to sign Memorandum of Agreement to outline the path forward for the community's long-term health needs/

GRASSY NARROWS FIRST NATION, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, alongside Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, will sign a Memorandum of Agreement outlining a path forward to meet the long-term health needs of the community which has been impacted by exposure to mercury.

Minister O'Regan will be available to the media following the signing.

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Event time: 12:15 PM (CT)

Where:

Sakatcheway Anishinabe School

1 Education Dr

Grassy Narrows First Nation

Ontario P0X 1B0

Follow us on Twitter:

Minister Seamus O'Regan

(https://twitter.com/Min_IndServ)

GovCan – Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only) Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca