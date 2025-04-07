Verene Energia acquires seven power transmission assets from Equatorial Group, with a total length of more than 2,400 km

An important step in growing the platform, which is well positioned to meet the increasing needs for power transmission

MONTRÉAL, April 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Verene Energia ("Verene"), a power transmission platform, and its owner CDPQ, a global investment group, today announced an agreement with Equatorial S. A. to acquire its power transmission business unit, Equatorial Transmissão S.A., which owns and operates seven power transmission lines.

The transaction, whose value could reach CAD 1,263 billion (BRL 5,188 billion), is CDPQ's fourth investment in the power transmission sector in Latin America since 2022 and positions Verene as a key player in the Brazilian power transmission sector.

The seven new assets, commissioned between 2019 and 2021, total 2,430 km in length and are spread across four Brazilian states in the North, Northeast and Southeast regions. The concession period expires in 2047.

"This new acquisition by our platform Verene shows the continued interest we have in investing in Brazil, a key market for us. It also reflects our appetite for its power transmission sector, which offers a stable and predictable regulatory framework that is attractive to our clients," said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure. "With over 4,000 km of high-voltage lines in operation, Verene is gaining scale to play a role in meeting the decarbonization objectives for Brazil's national grid."

Financial close is expected by December 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approval.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2024, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

