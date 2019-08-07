/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for two organizations and one company in the Gaspésie region/

BONAVENTURE, QC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce financial support for the Les Bons Copains du Grand Gaspé snowmobile club, for the Chevaliers de la moto-neige de New Richmond, and for the Riôtel Bonaventure.

That announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Location:

Riôtel Bonaventure

98 Port-Royal Avenue

Bonaventure QC

G0C 1E0



