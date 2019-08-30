/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge/ Français
Aug 30, 2019, 06:30 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable David Lametti, Member of Parliament for LaSalle‒Émard‒Verdun, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will unveil the names of the ten businesses that have won the CED Fast Forward Challenge. The five winning businesses from the Greater Montréal area will be in attendance.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Friday, August 30, 2019
Time
3:30 p.m.
Location
6th Floor
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
800 René-Lévesque Blvd. West
Montréal, Quebec
H3B 1X9
Please note that the event will be streamed live on the CED Fast Forward Challenge webpage.
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
