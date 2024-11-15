/R E P E A T -- CF Lime Ridge Marks the Final Stop of the 2024 Hamilton Santa Claus Parade with Festive Fun/

Parade-goers are invited to CF Lime Ridge to continue the celebration with festive activities, including cookie decorating, musical performances, and visits with Santa

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - CF Lime Ridge is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 Hamilton Santa Claus Parade as the final stop of the parade route on Saturday, November 16th. This cherished annual event signals the start of the holidays in Hamilton, and as one of the leading destinations in the city, CF Lime Ridge is proud to invite parade-goers to continue the celebration with an exciting lineup of festive activities at the centre.

"We are truly proud to welcome our community during this special time of the year," said Andy Traynor, General Manager of CF Lime Ridge. "The holidays are a celebration of love, laughter, and togetherness, when cherished memories are made with family and friends. It's an honour to be part of this beloved annual tradition to share in the spirit of the season with everyone."

2024 Hamilton Santa Claus Parade Details



Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024 Parade Timing: 2:00pm - 3:30pm Parade Route: Starts at Upper Sherman Ave. & Acadia Rd.

North on Upper Sherman to Limeridge Rd. E

West on Limeridge Rd. to Lime Ridge Mall Rd.

North on Lime Ridge Mall Rd to the NE corner of the parking lot. Final Stop: CF Lime Ridge, 999 Upper Wentworth St, Hamilton, ON

Santa and Mrs. Claus continue the parade by foot through CF Lime Ridge, greeting guests before reaching the centre's Rockefeller Tree where guests are invited to enjoy a magical tree lighting countdown. The shopping centre will be beautifully adorned with holiday decorations, creating an enchanting backdrop perfect for making memories and taking photos. Other parade day festivities include:

Musical Performances: Guests can enjoy live musical performances while they shop.

Cookie Decorating: Wildflour Fields Bakeshop will host an interactive cookie decorating workshop where kids can unleash their creativity.

Hot Beverage Stations: Guests can enjoy complimentary hot beverages courtesy of Second Cup, David's Tea, and Starbucks.

Holiday Passport Scavenger Hunt: Guests of all ages can participate in a scavenger hunt for special retailer offers and a chance to win exciting prizes.

Experience Holiday Magic with CF Lime Ridge All Season Long

Visits with Santa

Santa makes his special appearance at CF Lime Ridge from November 15th to December 24th. Tickets are now available online at shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday . Each ticket costs $15 and includes a visit with Santa and instant downloads of up to five digital photos. This season, Santa's cabin will be located at Coles Court inside Entrance 3.

Giving Back to the Community

This holiday season, CF Lime Ridge is committed to giving back. Join the centre in supporting:

Salvation Army Toy Drive – Beginning November 14th

Guests are invited to drop off toy donations in the Toy Shed located on the upper level beside the Centre Court elevator. Bounce Radio will be onsite broadcasting live all day for Toy Mountain on Thursday, November 28th .

Santa for a Senior – November 12th to December 10th

This year CF Lime Ridge is partnering with St. Joseph's Home Care and Banyan Community Centre for its annual Santa to a Senior program. Guests are invited to pick a tag off of the Santa to a Senior Christmas Tree located next to Guest Services, purchase the wishlist item for a Hamilton senior and return the unwrapped gift to Guest Services by December 10th .

Hamilton Police Cram a Cruiser for Hamilton Food Share – November 22nd to 24th

Guests are invited to help the Hamilton Police Services fill a police cruiser with non-perishable food items in support of the Hamilton Food Share .

Corus Radio Toy Drive – December 7th

Benefiting The Children's Fund and Hamilton Rotary Club December 7th , Corus Radio will be broadcasting live onsite from 10:00am to 6:00pm , and the community is invited to come by with a toy or monetary donation.

Become a CF Insider

Shoppers are invited to join the CF Insider e-newsletter to receive exclusive offers, insider news, and updates on this year's curated CF Shop the Look - Gift Guide. Packed with the latest trends from CF retailers, the guide features inspiring gift ideas to help ensure that everyone finds, and receives, the perfect present.

Extended Holiday Hours

Starting November 25th, CF Lime Ridge will extend its shopping hours to make holiday shopping even easier:

Monday – Friday: 10:00am - 9:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am - 9:30pm

Sunday 10:00am - 7:00pm

Christmas Eve – 10:00am - 5:00pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day – 8:00am - 8:00pm

New Year's Eve – 10:00am - 5:00pm

New Year's Day – CLOSED

For more information on holiday hours, activities, and event registration, please visit shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday . For details on the 2024 Hamilton Santa Claus parade and route map, visit hamiltonsantaparade.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: Alanna Cobb, Cadillac Fairview, 416-598-8621, [email protected]