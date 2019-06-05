/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 5, 2019/

The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders' arrival for the D-Day 75th Anniversary British International Commemorative Event.

The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo.

The Prime Minister will attend the D-Day 75th Anniversary British International Commemorative Event, and will deliver remarks.

The Prime Minister will observe a naval gun salute and fly past.

The Prime Minister will meet with Canadian veterans.

2:00 p.m.