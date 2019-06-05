/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 5, 2019/ Français
Jun 05, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
London, United Kingdom
|
7:10 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.
|
Gatwick Airport
|
Note for media:
|
|
Portsmouth, United Kingdom
|
10:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders' arrival for the D-Day 75th Anniversary British International Commemorative Event.
|
Southsea Common
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:10 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo.
|
Southsea Common
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the D-Day 75th Anniversary British International Commemorative Event, and will deliver remarks.
|
Southsea Common
|
Note for media:
|
|
12:35 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will observe a naval gun salute and fly past.
|
Southsea Common
|
Note for media:
|
|
1:35 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with Canadian veterans.
|
Southsea Common
|
Note for media:
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a Luncheon given by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.
|
Southsea Common
|
Note for media:
|
|
3:55 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.
|
Southsea Common
|
Note for media:
|
|
London, United Kingdom
|
7:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
|
Closed to media.
|
8:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.
|
Closed to media.
