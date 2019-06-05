/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 5, 2019/ Français

OTTAWA, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

London, United Kingdom  


7:10 a.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.




Gatwick Airport



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


Portsmouth, United Kingdom 


10:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders' arrival for the D-Day 75th Anniversary British International Commemorative Event.



Southsea Common



Note for media:




  • Host broadcast coverage


11:10 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo.




Southsea Common



Note for media:



  • Host broadcast coverage


11:30 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend the D-Day 75th Anniversary British International Commemorative Event, and will deliver remarks.



Southsea Common



Note for media:



  • Host broadcast coverage


12:35 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will observe a naval gun salute and fly past.



Southsea Common



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


1:35 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Canadian veterans.



Southsea Common



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity


2:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend a Luncheon given by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.



Southsea Common



Note for media:




  • Host broadcast coverage


3:55 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.



Southsea Common



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting 


London, United Kingdom


7:15 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.



Closed to media.


8:30 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.



Closed to media.

