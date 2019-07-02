/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, July 2, 2019/ Français

OTTAWA, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


12:45 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.




Fairmont Royal York Hotel  


100 Front Street West



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


2:25 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony. A joint media availability with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will follow.



Ontario Room

Convention floor

Fairmont Royal York Hotel

100 Front Street West



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity of the ceremony, and open coverage of the media availability
  • Media are asked to present themselves in the Toronto Room (Convention floor) no later than 1:30 p.m. 


4:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend the Ukraine Reform Conference and will deliver remarks. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be in attendance.



Convocation Hall

University of Toronto

31 King's College Circle



Notes for media:





7:30 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend the Ukraine Reform Conference dinner and will deliver a toast.



Ballroom

Convention floor

Fairmont Royal York Hotel

100 Front Street West



Notes for media:



  • Pooled coverage of remarks

