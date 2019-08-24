/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, August 24, 2019/ Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Biarritz, France


4:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.



Mathilde Room, Ground Floor 


Hôtel du Palais Biarritz

1, avenue de l'Impératrice



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


5:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.



Mathilde Room, Ground Floor 


Hôtel du Palais Biarritz

1, avenue de l'Impératrice



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


7:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will be welcomed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron.



Lighthouse of Biarritz

Pointe Saint-Martin



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage


8:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.



Lighthouse of Biarritz

Pointe Saint-Martin



Note for media:




  • Restricted pool photo opportunity


8:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Leaders' Dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.



Lighthouse of Biarritz

Pointe Saint-Martin



Note for media:




  • Official photographers only

