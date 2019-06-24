/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, June 24, 2019/ Français
Jun 24, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 23, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Montréal, Québec
|
11:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Fête nationale du Québec in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
|
Parc Saint-Jean-Baptiste
|
1050, boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste
|
Notes for media:
|
|
4:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Fête nationale du Québec in Villeray.
|
Rue De Castelnau Est, between avenue De Gaspé and rue Drolet
|
Notes for media:
|
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article