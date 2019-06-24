/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, June 24, 2019/

Montréal, Québec







11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Fête nationale du Québec in Pointe-aux-Trembles.









Parc Saint-Jean-Baptiste



1050, boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste









Notes for media:









Open coverage

Media are asked to present themselves to the corner of boulevard René-Levesque and 9e avenue no later than 11:00 a.m.







4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Fête nationale du Québec in Villeray.









Rue De Castelnau Est, between avenue De Gaspé and rue Drolet









Notes for media:





