/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, June 24, 2019/

June 24, 2019

OTTAWA, June 23, 2019

Note: All times local

Montréal, Québec


11:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Fête nationale du Québec in Pointe-aux-Trembles.



Parc Saint-Jean-Baptiste

1050, boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to present themselves to the corner of boulevard René-Levesque and 9e avenue no later than 11:00 a.m.


4:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Fête nationale du Québec in Villeray.



Rue De Castelnau Est, between avenue De Gaspé and rue Drolet 




Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to present themselves to the corner of rue Drolet and rue De Castelnau Est no later than 3:45 p.m. 

