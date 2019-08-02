/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, August 2, 2019/ Français
Aug 02, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Iqaluit, Nunavut
|
8:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding affordable housing and investments in Inuit communities.
|
Suputi Street
|
Notes for media:
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister's Youth Council.
|
Note for media:
|
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article