/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, August 2, 2019/

Note: All times local

Iqaluit, Nunavut  


8:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding affordable housing and investments in Inuit communities.



Suputi Street



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to park and present themselves at the corner of Suputi Street and Atungauyait Drive by 8:15 a.m.


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister's Youth Council.



Note for media:



  • Official photographers only

 

