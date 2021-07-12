'Norwegian's Giving Joy™' Contest Winners Announced

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ --

Norwegian Cruise Line announced its 100 Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest winners who have each won a free cruise and are now in the running to win up to $25,000 for their school. The Company will reveal the top three Grand Prize winners during Norwegian’s Giving Joy Awards event streaming live on Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT at www.NCLGivingJoyLivestreamEvent.com.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced the 100 winners of its "Norwegian's Giving JoyTM" contest which recognizes extraordinary teachers across North America who bring joy to the classroom.

The 100 educators won a seven-night cruise for two and have the flexibility to select a sailing through summer 2023 on voyages embarking from U.S. and Canadian ports. To enhance the prize and reward students as well, the Company is awarding the Grand Prize winner a $25,000 donation for his or her school, while the second and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their schools. Recipients of the donations will be announced during Norwegian's Giving Joy Awards event on Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be open to the public and can be streamed live at www.NCLGivingJoyLivestreamEvent.com and Facebook.

The Company is encouraging all students, teachers and communities to watch and cheer on the deserving educators and applaud them for their perseverance and unwavering dedication, especially during the last 16 months. To highlight the NCL experience, viewers tuning in will enjoy Broadway and West End caliber performances from "The Choir of Man" and many surprises along the way.

"After such a challenging year, we are so happy to provide these unsung heroes a well-deserved cruise vacation," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We have heard phenomenal stories about how these selfless educators are going above and beyond and it couldn't be more inspiring."

Norwegian's Giving Joy contest drew support for teachers all across the U.S. and Canada, with winners from Alabama, Arizona, British Columbia, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

To learn more about the 100 winners and their heart-warming stories, click here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

