'''Landis+Gyr Revelo® Grid Sensor Receives Wi-SUN Certification to the New FAN 1.1 Specification

The Revelo platform is the first grid-sensing device to receive FAN 1.1 certification, which promotes endpoint and network interoperability.

ATLANTA, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced the successful certification of its Revelo grid sensing platform, along with the Network Router, to the Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 specification for field area networks. Revelo was the first grid sensing platform to achieve Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 certification and now is the first to achieve FAN 1.1 certification, unlocking the next level of interoperability for utility network applications.

The FAN 1.1 specification introduces support for higher and dynamic data rates and expands geographic coverage capabilities, while keeping backward compatibility with FAN 1.0 certified devices.

More details about FAN 1.1 can be found on the Wi-SUN website.

"I'm proud to be part of this milestone. Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 introduces features on top of FAN 1.0 which will unlock a more flexible, resilient, interoperable, and future-proofed network. Being among the first to offer Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 certified products reflects Landis+Gyr's commitment to our customers," said Marcos Aguirre, Portfolio Manager at Landis+Gyr and a member of the Executive Committee at the Wi-SUN Alliance. "By continuing to offer flexibility and choice for our utility partners, our leading grid edge technology adapts to the evolving needs of the market, ensuring utilities are equipped to address current and future challenges."

Wi-SUN's FAN Certification Program provides compliance testing of network components and devices to a communications profile developed from applicable open standards and certifies the product's ability to interoperate. All Wi-SUN certified products are rigorously tested by a third-party test lab to ensure the devices work together effortlessly and securely. Certified devices include a digital certificate to authenticate entry to a Wi-SUN FAN network, which significantly reduces vulnerability to cyber security threats.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,900 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/5234623/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, [email protected] +1 320-307-7486