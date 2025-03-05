Nova Scotia's top culinary talent will help UNICEF continue a 33-year Halifax tradition of giving back to children worldwide

HALIFAX, NS, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada will serve up another edition of its popular "Chefs for UNICEF Gala" at the Halifax Convention Centre on April 24, 2025. Tickets are now on sale for the event, which sees Chefs from some of the city's best eateries help raise support for life-saving programs for children across the globe. This year, the event aims to raise a record-breaking $400,000.

The current line-up includes the crème de la crème of Nova Scotia's culinary scene, who will be lending their creative and culinary talents to make the 33rd edition a night to remember.

The money raised from the Gala will help UNICEF continue its groundbreaking work. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

Featured Chefs include:

Kyle Campbell – The Barrington Steakhouse



Christophe Luzeux – Halifax Convention Centre

Lori van Tassell – Van & Co Catering



Garwin Waterman , Marcy Frazer – The Cannery

Jacob Lubaczewski – Sysco Canada



Raj Gupta – Bells Lane Kitchen



Adam Bower – Grand Banker Bar & Grill/The Old Fish Factory & Ice House Bar

Geir Simensen – Legendary Hospitality



Tim Palmer – Westin Nova Scotian/Seaport Social

Gabriel Uggenti – Grafton Connor Group

In addition to a one-of-a-kind food and drink experience, the event will feature an auction with over 100 items and moving stories of UNICEF's life-changing work. Global News Halifax anchor Paul Brothers will serve as emcee for the event with President and CEO of UNICEF Canada Sevaun Palvetzian delivering an inspiring keynote address to highlight the pressing challenges children around the world are facing, and what UNICEF is doing to help.

"In nearly every pocket of need that exists around the world, a team in UNICEF blue is helping make the impossible happen every day. It's because of generous supporters across Canada, including here in Halifax, who step up to fund the proven solutions of UNICEF, at a scope and scale unlike any other," said Palvetzian. "We're so grateful to the Halifax community for helping shape the lives of children around the world through this event and look forward to continuing the tradition of collective impact together."

A tradition of giving back: 33 years and $4 million

Since its inception in 1992, Halifax's Chefs for UNICEF Gala has raised more than $4 million to support impactful change for children in some of the hardest to reach places in the world, making it one of UNICEF's most important fundraising events in North America.

"I've been part of this event for over 20 years now and I couldn't be more honoured to continue my involvement," said Sean Doucet, General Manager at The Hollis. "In addition to an outstanding culinary experience, the Gala offers a fantastic opportunity for Haligonians to come together for an evening of inspiration, community impact, and hope."

The money raised from the Chefs for UNICEF Gala will help UNICEF continue its groundbreaking work providing safe spaces, education, health, and nutrition for children around the world, as well as responding to emergencies that children are facing right now.

To book tickets or learn more about the event, please visit: Chefs For UNICEF Gala.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work.

