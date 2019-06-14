/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Health Canada (HC)/

In the news release, Notice to the media - Health Canada officials will provide an update on the legalization and regulation of cannabis, issued 13-Jun-2019 by Health Canada (HC) over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the passcode number should read 7070598 rather than 4307946 as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Notice to the media - Health Canada officials will provide an update on the legalization and regulation of cannabis

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada officials will hold a media technical briefing regarding the next steps in the legalization and regulation of cannabis.

Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their statements.

Date

June 14, 2019

Time

12:30 PM (EDT)

Location

Teleconference only:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153

Pass code: 7070598

Notes for Media:

RSVP to hc.media.sc@canada.ca or (613) 957-2983 to receive a Technical Briefing Package

