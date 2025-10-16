In the news release "CRTC consults on improving accessibility of television and online streaming," issued 16-Oct-2025 by Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) over CNW, we are advised by the organization that the deadline for comments is December 15, and not December 16 as originally issued. The complete, corrected release follows:

CRTC consults on improving accessibility of television and online streaming

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to help ensure that broadcasters, including online streaming services, make their content more accessible for persons with disabilities.

The CRTC has heard that some content is hard to access for persons who are blind or partially sighted, and is working to identify, remove and prevent these barriers.

To that end, the CRTC is inviting comments on whether it should update certain rules so that everyone can find and enjoy the content they want on television and online without barriers.

The CRTC is accepting comments until December 15, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 0N2;

K1A 0N2; sending a fax to 819-994-0218; or

filing a link to a sign language video using the online form.

Those who wish to request accommodations to participate, or require assistance with submitting their comments, should contact the CRTC's Public Hearings group at [email protected].

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team by email at [email protected].

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

Quote

"Canadians should be able to find and enjoy the content that matters to them. That is why we are launching a public consultation to help ensure that content is accessible to everyone."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

People who are blind or partially sighted rely on screen readers to navigate content. Screen readers read aloud on-screen text and provide audio descriptions.

This consultation is the latest step in the CRTC's efforts to help advance the objectives of the Broadcasting Act and the principles of the Accessible Canada Act .

and the principles of the . The CRTC is also looking at how broadcasters and online streaming services can better meet the needs of Canadians who rely on closed captioning and described video and audio description.

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries: Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-2782, TTY: 1-877-909-2782