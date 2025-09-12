The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the International Day for People of African Descent

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, we mark the International Day of People of African Descent in Canada and around the world. This important occasion celebrates the achievements of people of African descent and calls on us to take concrete action toward true equality.

People of African descent have not only helped shape our country's identity but have also made it stronger. Their accomplishments in fields such as sports, entrepreneurship and in the arts and culture have enriched our communities and reinforced our shared pride as Canadians.

Canada is proud to have co-sponsored the second United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which spans from January 2025 to December 2034. During this second decade, we'll continue to promote equity and empower Black communities in Canada.

Today is also a time to reflect on the systemic barriers and inequalities that people of African descent continue to face. Our government is committed to combatting racism and creating opportunities aimed at the full social and economic inclusion of Black Canadians, while supporting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs so they can thrive and help grow our economy.

Canada is a mosaic. Our diversity is our strength, and it defines who we are as a country. Empowering all communities in Canada is how we will build a strong Canada.

On this International Day of People of African Descent, I encourage you to learn more about people of African descent and their contribution to our society. Together, let's build a united country that offers equal opportunities to everyone."

