GATINEAU, QC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Communicating the Arts, the premier international conference for arts and cultural leaders and professionals, is heading to Canada's Capital Region, bringing together 200 cultural leaders at the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum for three days of bold ideas, backstage access, and dynamic conversation.

Presented from October 13 to 16, the 2026 edition of the Communicating the Arts Conference, themed "Building Trust, Bridging Worlds," will explore how arts and cultural institutions can act as catalysts for connection, empathy and resilience across communities and generations. At a time of profound societal and economic transformation -- from digital disruption driven by artificial intelligence to the urgency of sustainability and increasingly complex political contexts -- cultural organizations play a critical role in helping communities navigate change and strengthen social trust.

"The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum are places of conversation, where stories and objects spark dialogue about who we are and how we came to be," said Lisa Walli, Chief Experience Officer and Vice-President, Public Affairs, Advancement, and Digital, at the Canadian Museum of History. "By looking to the past, we deepen our understanding of the present and build meaningful partnerships across sectors and borders to strengthen trust and belonging. We are proud to host Communicating the Arts 2026, a global gathering that speaks directly to our shared ambition to dare to inspire tomorrow's history."

Over four days of keynotes, panels and workshops, cultural leaders and creative changemakers will explore four key themes shaping the future of the cultural sector: Values and Mission, Measuring Impact, Digital Transformation, and Crisis Management.

"'Building Trust, Bridging Worlds' is about more than communication. It speaks to the transformative power of culture," said Corinne Estrada, Founder of Communicating the Arts. "Museums, theatres and festivals are not simply places where art is presented; they are spaces where empathy, resilience and understanding are cultivated."

Canada offers a particularly meaningful context for this conversation. As a country shaped by cultural diversity, Indigenous heritage, and global migration, it represents a living laboratory where different perspectives meet, influence one another, and generate new cultural narratives. In many ways, Canada acts as a backstage for intercultural dialogue: a place where people from different backgrounds and traditions collaborate, learn from each other, and build shared futures. This conference will highlight how arts and culture can connect communities across borders, generations and identities, inspiring dialogue and new ways of thinking worldwide.

This will be the third time the conference is hosted in Canada, following previous editions in Québec City (2016) and Montréal (2018), underscoring the country's vital role in nurturing cultural identity and professional innovation in the arts sector.

Join us in Ottawa–Gatineau from October 13 to 16, 2026, and be part of shaping a future where the arts continue to connect, inspire, and build trust across worlds. More information can be found at CTA Ottawa 2026 – Communicating The Arts – Global Arts Conference.

Register now and play an active role in shaping the future!

About the Canadian Museum of History

The Canadian Museum of History operates the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum. Together, these Museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity.

SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

Media contacts: Stéphanie Verner, Canadian Museum of History, [email protected]; Davide Mura, Communicating the Arts, [email protected]