$676,443 Bad beat jackpot is won at Casino du Lac-Leamy poker room

The five other players at the table each collected $27,058. Those players were Leon Krishn, Robert Cloutier, Zin Lan, Long Phi et Georges Y. Naggar. All the other players present in the poker room split a total of $135 289, the equivalent of 20% of the jackpot.

About the bad beat jackpot

The bad beat jackpot is a progressive jackpot that rewards the player with the worst beat hand, as well as the other players at the table who took part in the hand. When a player feels that they have a sufficiently strong hand to win the game, but ends up losing to an even stronger hand held by another player, they win the bad beat jackpot! Losing has never been so rewarding.

How to win

To win the bad beat jackpot, a player who took part in the hand must lose with four 10s or higher.

Progressive jackpot payout structure

In the event that the progressive jackpot is won, 40% of the pot goes to the player with the losing hand (the second highest-ranking hand), 20% goes to the player with the winning hand, and 20% is divided equally among the remaining players at the table. The remaining 20% of the pot is shared amongst the other players present in the poker room.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion, in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities.

