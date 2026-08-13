$5M national research network to transform recovery and rehabilitation for women after heart-brain health events

New Canada-wide collaboration led by Dr. Jodi Edwards aims to improve recovery for women

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Heart & Stroke, in partnership with Brain Canada, is proud to announce funding for a third Research Network of Excellence in Women's Heart and/or Brain Health, led by Dr. Jodi Edwards of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and the Bruyère Health Research Institute. The winning project, Redesigning Effective aNd Equitable systems of care for Women's heart-brain recovery (RENEW) Network, will receive $5 million over five years to establish a Canada-wide collaboration focused on improving rehabilitation and recovery for women following heart-brain events such as stroke, heart attack, and cardiac arrest.

Women recovering from heart-brain health events often face delayed access to rehabilitation, lower referral rates and reduced participation in recovery programs compared to men. These gaps are further compounded by the fact that rehabilitation systems often do not take into account sex-specific recovery factors, such as menopause and mental health, and sociocultural factors including geography, income, ethnicity, disability, and caregiving responsibilities, which can limit access to sex-appropriate, culturally safe and gender-responsive care. The RENEW Network seeks to redesign women's heart and brain rehabilitation to address these challenges through a whole-person approach that considers the sex-specific physiological, psychological, emotional, social, and environmental aspects of recovery.

"Heart & Stroke is committed to working in partnership to transform the health system to ensure all women receive the care they need when it comes to their heart and brain health," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "The RENEW Network represents an important step forward in addressing inequities in rehabilitation and recovery. By bringing together researchers, clinicians, people with lived experience and health system leaders from across the country, this network will generate evidence and solutions that can improve outcomes for women nationwide."

The RENEW Network will focus on several key areas:

Researching the impact of menopause on recovery: Generating new evidence on how menopause, hormone changes, and hormone therapy affect recovery after heart attack and stroke.

Improving mental health support for women during heart-brain rehabilitation: Developing sex- and gender-sensitive mental health screening tools, including an Indigenous-specific tool co-developed with Indigenous partners.

Testing innovative recovery solutions: Evaluating new rehabilitation and mental health interventions to improve access, outcomes and quality of life for women recovering from heart disease and stroke.

Data mapping: Using national level data to map existing referral pathways between cardiac and stroke rehabilitation and mental health services and simulate optimal referral systems.

"What happens after a heart-brain event can determine a person's health and well-being for years to come," says Viviane Poupon, Brain Canada President and CEO. "By supporting Dr. Jodi Edwards and the RENEW Network, we're helping to close a critical gap in the research continuum and ensuring that the progress we've made in understanding women's brain health translates into better care and recovery after a heart-brain event."

The RENEW Network is the third Research Network of Excellence in Women's Heart and/or Brain Health funded by Heart & Stroke and its partners. This latest investment marks an important milestone in the effort to transform women's heart and brain health in Canada. The three nation-wide networks are building more evidence, partnerships and innovations needed to close long-standing gaps in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery, helping ensure women receive the care and support they need throughout their lives.

Previous network recipients include:

Dr. Rohan D'Souza (McMaster University), who leads the Canadian Network of Networks to Reduce Cardiovascular Mortality and Morbidity in Pregnancy (CaNCaM-Preg), focused on women-specific risk factors for heart and brain conditions across life stages. Dr. Amy Yu (Sunnybrook Research Institute, University of Toronto), who leads StrokeGoRed, a network advancing evaluation, diagnosis and outcomes for stroke in women.

Working alongside these established networks, RENEW will help extend the continuum of women's heart and brain health research by focusing on what happens after a major heart or brain event. Together, the three networks will generate new knowledge, foster national collaboration and accelerate progress toward a future where all women receive the care they need throughout every stage of prevention, treatment and recovery.

Funding for the RENEW Network has been made possible by Heart & Stroke, Canada's leading health charity devoted to heart disease and stroke, and the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and the Brain Canada Foundation.

About Heart & Stroke: Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners and volunteers we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

About Brain Canada: Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. This project is made possible in part thanks to the Canada Brain Research Fund, an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, and Brain Canada. To learn more about how Brain Canada accelerates, amplifies and funds brain research, visit Braincanada.ca.

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Media contacts: Alicia D'Aguiar, Heart & Stroke, 647-426-8410, [email protected]; Melissa Arauz, Brain Canada, 438-943-6857, [email protected]