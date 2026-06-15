Heart & Stroke applauds Ontario for expanding access to life-saving cardiovascular testing

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased with the Ontario government's decision to expand publicly funded access to key cardiovascular diagnostic tests, including natriuretic peptide (NP) and lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], now permanently covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

This important step builds on the Community Access Pilot for Laboratory Services and reflects the Ministry of Health's commitment to improving access to evidence-based care. By removing financial barriers, more Ontarians will be able to access testing in community settings--supporting earlier diagnosis, better disease management, and improved health outcomes.

"Heart & Stroke applauds the Ontario Ministry of Health and Minister Sylvia Jones for their leadership in expanding access to essential cardiovascular testing," said Dr. Lesley James, Director of Health Policy & Systems for Ontario with the Heart & Stroke Foundation. "Ensuring equitable access to testing is essential to preventing and managing heart disease, and to delivering the right care closer to home."

NP testing plays a critical role in the early detection of heart failure--a serious and often progressive condition that affects approximately 330,000 Ontarians, with 56,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Heart failure is a leading cause of hospitalization, responsible for roughly 30,000 hospital stays and 33,000 emergency department visits annually in Ontario, with one in five patients returning to hospital within 30 days.

Improved access to NP testing enables earlier diagnosis and treatment, helping slow disease progression, improve quality of life, reduce hospitalizations, and ease pressure on Ontario's healthcare system, which bears $373 million in annual costs attributable to heart failure.

"This simple blood test can help clinicians identify heart failure earlier, guide timely treatment, and reduce avoidable hospital visits," said Dr. Husam Abdel-Qadir, cardiologist at Women's College Hospital, University Health Network and Provincial Advisory Board Member for Heart & Stroke. "Public funding also helps close critical gaps in access, improving both care and health equity."

Heart & Stroke also recognizes the Ministry's broader efforts to expand access to laboratory services and invest in additional diagnostic methods--key components of a modern, responsive healthcare system. The organization looks forward to continuing its work with the Ontario government to advance policies that improve cardiovascular health and ensure all Ontarians receive timely, equitable care.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy.

Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Contact information, Kim Rupnarain, 289-573-9603, [email protected]