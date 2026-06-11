Heart & Stroke welcomes digital safety bill to protect children and youth

Government action could shield youth from digital marketing of unhealthy products and get them more active

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke applauds Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Marc Miller for tabling legislation to enhance online safeguards for young people across the country.

Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, is an important step towards addressing serious online harms facing children and youth. It can create a foundation for strengthened oversight and enforcement which will be defined through future regulations. Heart & Stroke recognizes this as an appropriate opportunity to address harmful digital marketing, including the targeted promotion of products that can negatively impact the health of young people.

"Online environments are shaping the health and well-being of Canadian youth, including exposure to content beyond their control such as the promotion of products that are harmful to their heart and brain health," said Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke.

When regulations are developed, protecting children and youth online must include provisions that delay their exposure to digital marketing of harmful products. These measures should reflect a strong public health lens and keep pace with evolving platforms and marketing practices.

"To better protect kids and support parents, the legislation must address digital drivers influencing youths' choices and behaviours, including poor dietary habits and nicotine addiction, while also helping encourage more time away from screens and increased physical activity," said Roth.

By taking a public health approach to online harms, Canada has an opportunity to create safer, more trusted digital environments and support better Canadian health outcomes.

Building on its leadership in improving health through public policy, Heart & Stroke is ready to contribute to the development of regulations to ensure they protect and promote the health of children and youth.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. heartandstroke.ca @heartandstroke.

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Contact Information: Renée Dunk, 416-562-2695, [email protected]