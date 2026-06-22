Leading Canadian researchers awarded $5M to advance cardiac arrest prediction, survival and recovery

Multidisciplinary teams unite to accelerate progress across the full cardiac arrest journey



TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke, in partnership with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health (CIHR-ICRH) and Brain Canada, is excited to announce the recipients of the Cardiac Arrest Research Team Grants - an investment in groundbreaking research to address the most urgent challenges in cardiac arrest prediction, care, and recovery.

The funded research teams will each focus on a priority area: improving prediction and early detection, accelerating response and survival, and optimizing brain recovery--areas critical to saving more lives and improving quality of life for survivors and their families.

The winning teams are led by:

Dr. Brian Grunau, University of British Columbia

Project title: A Multi-Modal Sensor System for Prediction and Early Detection of Cardiac Arrest

Theme: Prediction and Early Detection of Cardiac Arrest



Dr. Mypinder Sekhon, University of British Columbia

Project title: Transforming Recovery of Global Cardiac Arrest Induced Neurological Injury (REGAIN)

Theme: Optimize Brain Recovery After Cardiac Arrest



Dr. Christian Vaillancourt, The Ottawa Hospital and the University of Ottawa

Project title: Use of Artificial Intelligence Assistance to Accurately Recognize the Presence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Rapidly Initiate Life-Saving CPR Instructions During Conversations Between 9-1-1 Callers and Telecommunicators

Theme: Accelerate Response and Increase Survival of Cardiac Arrest

These national, multidisciplinary teams will bring together researchers, clinicians, people with lived experience, and community partners to advance innovative, evidence-based approaches across the full cardiac arrest journey from prevention and early detection to long-term recovery.

"This research represents an important step forward in our efforts to save more lives and improve outcomes for people affected by cardiac arrest," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "By supporting collaboration and innovation across Canada, and more broadly through our collaborative efforts with the American Heart Association, we are helping to ensure research translates into real-world impact."

"We are proud to support research that brings together multidisciplinary teams to address cardiac arrest across the full care continuum, from prevention to recovery," says Dr. Ariane Marelli, Scientific Director of the CIHR Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health. "By working across areas of expertise, these teams are advancing more integrated and coordinated approaches to prediction, detection, care, survival and recovery to support better outcomes for people in Canada."

"Cardiac arrest is not only a cardiac event, but also a brain health emergency with long-term consequences for survivors and their families," says Viviane Poupon, President & CEO of Brain Canada. "By bringing together multidisciplinary teams focused on prediction, survival, and recovery, this initiative reflects Brain Canada's commitment to advancing research across the full continuum of care. Through collaboration and innovation with our partners, we are accelerating discoveries that will improve outcomes and deepen our understanding of the critical connection between heart and brain health."

Each year, approximately 60,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in Canada, and only one in 10 people survive. Fast action is critical as survival decreases every minute without CPR or defibrillation. Improving understanding of rehabilitation and recovery will help improve outcomes for those who experience cardiac arrest.

Despite progress, important gaps remain, including uneven access to care, limited data, and insufficient support for survivors and families. This funding opportunity is designed to close those gaps by advancing research and translating evidence into practice. The research teams will also liaise with the American Heart Association's Cardiac Arrest Research Team (CART) Network to foster cross-border collaboration and amplify the impact of research through coordinated efforts.

Funding for the Cardiac Arrest Team Grants has been made possible by Heart & Stroke, Canada's leading health charity devoted to heart disease and stroke, the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation, and Canada's federal funding agency for health research, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health.

About Heart & Stroke: Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners and volunteers we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

About Brain Canada: Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. This project is made possible in part thanks to the Canada Brain Research Fund, an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, and Brain Canada. To learn more about how Brain Canada accelerates, amplifies and funds brain research, visit Braincanada.ca.

About CIHR-ICRH: The Canadian Institute of Health Research Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health (CIHR-ICRH) invests in research on conditions associated with the heart, lungs, brain (stroke), blood, blood vessels, critical care and sleep. By supporting advances in biological sciences, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, ICRH seeks to protect and improve the health of all Canadians. www.cihr-irsc.gc.ca/e/8663.html

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Media contacts: Alicia D'Aguiar, Heart & Stroke, 647-426-8410 [email protected] ; Melissa Arauz, Brain Canada, 438-943-6857, [email protected] ; Canadian Institutes of Health Research, [email protected]