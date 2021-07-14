$44.57 million to bring high-speed Internet access to 4,250 households in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region by September 2022

QUÉBEC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $44.57 million, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 4,250 households in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region will have access to Vidéotron high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier; Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region and Member of the National Assembly for Chicoutimi; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; François Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Dubuc; Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval; and Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

Vidéotron will receive a combined amount of $42.22 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services in the region. The total cost of the project is $44.57 million. The investments announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the municipalities listed in the annex. Vidéotron is currently taking an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

Quotes

"Whether it's for doing business in the regions, taking online courses or engaging in leisure activities, access to high-speed Internet is crucial in 2021. The pandemic and telework have revealed significant connectivity shortcomings in the four corners of Quebec. I'm very proud of the collaboration between the federal government and the Quebec government that will help ensure every Quebecer, including here in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, has access to high-speed Internet by the fall of 2022."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"I'm very happy about this important announcement for our beautiful Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. These investments once again show our government's resolve in delivering on its commitments, and we will soon be able to declare mission accomplished thanks to them. Quebecers should be able to benefit from having access to high-speed Internet service, especially with Internet being their primary work tool this past year."

– Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region and Member of the National Assembly for Chicoutimi

"Today's announcement is very important for the beautiful Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Thanks to the collaboration between our government and Vidéotron, 4,250 households will have access to Vidéotron's reliable, effective high-speed Internet services by September 2022. Large-scale deployment has begun. We are living up to our commitment. We will become leaders in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"Today's Vidéotron announcement rounds out the plan for optimal coverage and better Internet connectivity for all families in the greater Dubuc area—a very important and long-awaited step forward. By committing to extend its network, Vidéotron will enable nearly 1,900 additional homes in the municipalities of Saguenay, Bégin, Saint-Ambroise, Saint-Charles-de-Bourget, Saint-Fulgence, Sainte-Rose-du-Nord, Saint-David-de-Falardeau, Petit-Saguenay and Ferland-et-Boilleau to benefit from better quality high-speed Internet service. Our government has made sure that all homes in Dubuc will be covered by a high-speed Internet service provider by September 2022, and I'm proud of that. We are delivering on our commitments."

– François Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Dubuc

"I'm very proud of this announcement for the people in my riding and in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. It again underscores our government's remarkable determination in honouring its commitments to Quebecers. This announcement also demonstrates our openness to forging lasting partnerships, like the one with Vidéotron. As a result, 4,250 further households will soon have connections to efficient, affordable services."

– Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval

"Quebecor and Vidéotron have had a unique relationship with the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region for many years. That's why we're proud to have been chosen to connect these households in the region to high-speed Internet. By September 2022, 4,250 further households here will be able to benefit from the best in telecommunications, the best service and the best prices."

– Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor

Quick facts

Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed will ensure connectivity for 150,000 households, notably through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec .

from the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which comes from Budget 2021. On March 9, 2021 , the Government of Quebec announced that it was increasing its budget to more than $1 billion to accelerate the connection of thousands of Quebec households to high-speed Internet.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Annex: Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed—List of municipalities targeted by Vidéotron's project in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

Lac-Saint-Jean-Est RCM: Alma Hébertville Labrecque L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix Saint-Bruno Sainte-Monique Saint-Henri-de-Taillon Saint-Nazaire



Domaine-du-Roy RCM: Chambord Lac-Bouchette Saint-André-du-Lac-Saint-Jean Saint-François-de-Sales



Fjord-du-Saguenay RCM: Bégin Ferland-et-Boilleau Larouche Petit-Saguenay Saguenay Saint-Ambroise Saint-Charles-de-Bourget Saint-David-de-Falardeau Sainte-Rose-du-Nord Saint-Fulgence



Maria-Chapdelaine RCM: Albanel Dolbeau-Mistassini Girardville Normandin Notre-Dame-de-Lorette Péribonka Rivière-Mistassini Saint-Augustin Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc Saint-Eugène-d'Argentenay Saint-Stanislas Saint-Thomas-Didyme

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, [email protected], 613-295-8123; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]; Alexandra Roy, Political Attaché, Office of the Premier, [email protected], 819-212-0459; Anne-Hélène Couturier, Public Relations Advisor, Ministère du Conseil exécutif du Québec, [email protected]; Merick Séguin, Advisor, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs, Vidéotron, [email protected]éotron.com, 438-889-3220

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

