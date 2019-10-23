$32,000,000 and $2,500,000 - Big wins last weekend: Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in Québec

Quick facts

Liliane Synotte Deschênes ($32M) Lottery : Lotto Max

Category : jackpot

Draw date: October 18, 2019

Winner's place of residence: Montérégie

Retailer: Maxi & Cie

(2655 Chemin Chambly, Longueuil)

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $320,000.

Claim centre: Loto-Québec's head office, Montréal Jean-Roch Tremblay and Sophie Grothé ($2.5M) Lottery: Lotto 6/49

Category: jackpot (shared)

Draw date: October 19, 2019

Winner's place of residence: Montérégie

Retailer: Dépanneur Ultra Denison

(1000 Chemin Denison Est, Shefford)

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $25,000.

Claim centre: Loto-Québec's head office, Montréal

Yet another multi-millionaire thanks to Lotto Max

Liliane buys tickets for Lotto Max, her favourite lottery, on a regular basis.

The day after the draw, the lucky winner went with her spouse to check her ticket at a self-serve ticket checker located in a Loto-Québec kiosk. She had no idea that her life was about to change drastically.

A surprised Liliane thought she saw the amount of $32,000 appear on the screen. But you'd need to add three more zeros to reach the true amount, as she had actually won the whopping $32,000,000 jackpot for the October 18 Lotto Max draw.

appear on the screen. But you'd need to add three more zeros to reach the true amount, as she had actually won the whopping jackpot for the Lotto Max draw. The weekend seemed never-ending to Liliane, who was anxious to go to Loto-Québec's head office and claim her winnings. She never once took her eyes off the purse that she used to keep her ticket safe and sound, even holding it while she slept!

The newly minted multi-millionaire intends on enjoying her winnings to the fullest, and is planning to purchase a new motorcycle and a new car, and to travel with her spouse and son.

A reaction that wakened the entire family!

The entire family was fast asleep when Jean-Roch realized he had become a millionaire. "I woke everyone up with the loud cry I let out when I saw the amount appear on the screen," the winner confided.

Awoken by the father's cries, the big winner's daughter was sure her father had discovered a hornet's nest in the house.

Jean-Roch and Sophie went to see a retailer and show the screen shot of Loto-Québec's mobile Lotteries app before validating their ticket.

The couple plans on taking their time before deciding what they will do with their winnings.

Quote

"Québec residents had a particularly lucky weekend at the lottery. In addition to the $32,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot and a $2,500,000 share of the Lotto 6/49 jackpot, another million-dollar grand prize was won in the Centre-du-Québec region at the October 19 draw of Extra," declared Isabelle Jean, President of Lottery Operations and Vice President of Public Affairs.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and October 22, 2019, Loto-Québec paid out 70 prizes of $1,000,000 or more and turned 65 people into millionaires. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lotteries have provided 21 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Winners of large prizes are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries site.

Lotteries website: loteries.lotoquebec.com

SOURCE Loto-Québec

For further information: Source: Patrice Lavoie, Corporate Director, Media and Public Affairs, Loto-Québec, 514-499-5130, patrice.lavoie@loto-quebec.com, twitter.com/patricelavoie; Information: Renaud Dugas, Senior Advisor, Media and Public Affairs, Loto-Québec, 514-499-5208, renaud.dugas@loto-quebec.com

