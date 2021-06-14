$31.66 million to bring high-speed Internet access to 5,460 households in the Estrie and Montérégie regions by September 2022

QUÉBEC, June 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Thanks to a total investment of $31.66 million, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 5,460 households in the Estrie and Montérégie regions will have access to Vidéotron high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead; Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Member of the National Assembly for Borduas; Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services and Member of the National Assembly for La Prairie; Jean François Roberge, Minister of Education and Member of the National Assembly for Chambly; André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson; Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and Member of the National Assembly for Brome-Missisquoi; Danielle McCann, Minister of Higher Education and Member of the National Assembly for Sanguinet; Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi; Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; MarieChantal Chassé, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy and Innovation (innovation and entrepreneurship) and Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay; Jean-Bernard Émond, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education (vocational training) and Member of the National Assembly for Richelieu; Claude Reid, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transport and Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois; Chantal Soucy, Second Vice-President of the National Assembly and Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Hyacinthe; Claire Samson, Member of the National Assembly for Iberville; Louis Lemieux, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Culture and Communications (communications) and Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean; Claire IsaBelle, Chair of the Committee on Labour and the Economy and Member of the National Assembly for Huntingdon; Suzanne Dansereau, Member of the National Assembly for Verchères; and Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

Vidéotron will receive a combined amount of $28.58 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 5,460 households located in the municipalities, cities and parishes listed in the annex. Over the next few weeks, Vidéotron will take an inventory of the targeted regions to confirm the number of households.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

"This is excellent news for the Estrie and Montérégie regions, as well as for all of rural Quebec. The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed internet access has become for our communities, not only to bring people together virtually, but also for work, studying or for business. Our government understands the urgency to connect all regions across Quebec and Canada. We are proud to take part in this important project and we will continue to invest and work in partnership with the Government of Quebec, so that every household has access to high-speed Internet by September 2022."

– Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead



"I have worked especially hard on this issue since my election because I know that citizens of Brome-Missisquoi needs high-speed Internet to develop their businesses, stay connected with their loved ones and continue their studies. I am proud that Ottawa and Quebec are teaming up to provide high-speed Internet access to all Quebecers by the end of 2022 and especially to the citizens of Brome-Missisquoi."

– Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome-Mississquoi



"Operation High Speed Canada-Quebec marks a major breakthrough for the Internet file in Quebec. Thanks to a partnership between Ottawa and Quebec, as well as unprecedented investments, we will ensure that every household and business in the Montérégie region has access to high-speed Internet by September 2022."

– Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle



"Our ambitious goal is to provide high-speed Internet access to all Quebec households by September 2022. Today's announcement is another step in the right direction. The partnership agreement with Vidéotron will guarantee access to reliable and efficient high-speed Internet services in the Estrie and Montérégie regions. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

Quick facts

Operation High Speed will ensure connectivity for 150,000 households, notably through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec .

from the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

Annex: Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed—List of municipalities, cities and parishes targeted by Vidéotron's project in the Estrie and Montérégie regions

Beauharnois-Salaberry RCM : Beauharnois Sainte-Martine Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka Saint-Urbain-Premier



Jardins-de-Napierville RCM : Saint-Michel



Memphrémagog RCM : Magog Ogden Hatley North Hatley Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley Stanstead Stanstead-EST



Brome-Missisquoi RCM : Lac-Brome Brigham Farnham



La Haute-Yamaska RCM : Granby Roxton Pond Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton Shefford Waterloo



La Vallée-du-Richelieu RCM : Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu Saint-Jean-Baptiste



Haut-Richelieu RCM : Mont-Saint-Grégoire Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu



Maskoutains RCM : Saint-Pie



Haut-Saint-Laurent RCM :



Dundee Elgin Franklin Godmanchester Havelock Hinchinbrooke Ormstown Saint-Anicet Saint-Chrysostome Sainte-Barbe



Marguerite-D'Youville RCM : Très-Saint-Sacrement Contrecœur



Pierre-De Saurel RCM : Sainte-Victoire-de-Sorel Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel Saint-Ours Saint-Robert Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu Sorel-Tracy Yamaska



Rouville RCM : Ange-Gardien Marieville Richelieu Rougemont Saint-Césaire Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford



Roussillon RCM : La Prairie Mercier Saint-Constant Saint-Isidore Saint-Mathieu Saint-Philippe

