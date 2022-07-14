LONDON, ON, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - A protocol for distributing $29.7 million in settlement funds in connection with the Canadian optical disc drives price-fixing class action has been approved by courts in British Columbia and Quebec.

Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP ("CFM"), Siskinds LLP and Consumer Law Group Inc. announced the courts' approval today.

The class action alleges price-fixing in the market for optical disc drives ("ODDs") and certain products containing ODDs. "Following our success at the Supreme Court of Canada, which affirmed end-consumers' ability to access justice in these cases, we have obtained approximately $29.7 million in settlements for the benefit of class members," said Reidar Mogerman of CFM.

The settlements totalling approximately $29.7 million have been reached with ten defendant groups. The settled defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability. The settlements have already been approved by the courts.

"Unlawful price-fixing conspiracies are harmful to the marketplace, causing both businesses and consumers to pay too much for goods and services," said Linda Visser of Siskinds LLP in London, Ontario. "The settlements seek to redress that harm. Canadians who purchased affected products are encouraged to apply for settlement benefits. The court-approved claims process is easy to use – particularly for consumers."

Anyone who purchased ODDs or ODD Products (as defined in the distribution protocol) in Canada between January 1, 2004 and January 1, 2010 is eligible to claim settlement benefits.

Subject to further court order, individuals can file a claim to receive $20.00 without providing proof of purchase. Larger claims require the claimant to provide proof. Claims can be filed online at oddclassaction.com on or before Nov 14, 2022. More information about the settlements, the distribution of settlement funds and the claims process can be found online at oddclassaction.com or by calling the claims administrator at 1-800-296-7759.

About Class Counsel

Siskinds LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Toronto and London. Siskinds LLP is a leading Canadian class action law firm. Learn more about Siskinds LLP at www.siskinds.com.

CFM is a boutique law firm based in Vancouver specializing in class actions, aviation accident litigation and product liability litigation, on behalf of plaintiffs. Learn more about CFM at www.cfmlawyers.ca.

Consumer Law Group Inc. is a class action law firm with offices in Montreal and Ottawa. Consumer Law Group Inc. is actively engaged in complex litigation, emphasizing in consumer protection, antitrust, drugs and product liability class actions. Lean more about Consumer Law Group Inc. at www.clg.org.

For further information: Ontario: Linda Visser or Bridget Moran, Siskinds LLP, 275 Dundas Street, Unit 1, London, ON, N6B 3L1, Tel: (416) 362-8334, Email: [email protected]; British Columbia: David Jones or Reidar Mogerman, Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP, #400 - 856 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2W5, Tel: 1-800-689-2322, Email: [email protected]; Quebec: Jeff Orenstein or Andrea Grass, Consumer Law Group Inc., 1030 rue Berri, Suite 102, Montreal, QC, H2L 4C3, Tel: (514) 266-7863, Email: [email protected]