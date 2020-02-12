$25.6 million in Class Action Settlements Approved for Distribution in Canadian Automotive Parts Price-Fixing Class Action

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP (London & Toronto), Sotos LLP (Toronto), Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (CFM) (Vancouver), and Siskinds Desmeules s.e.n.c.r.l. (Quebec City) announced today court approval of a protocol for distributing settlements totalling approximately $25.6 million in the Automotive Wire Harness Systems price-fixing class action. Automotive Wire Harness Systems distribute electricity throughout automotive vehicles.

There have been extensive criminal investigations around the globe. The auto parts cases make up the largest antitrust investigation in history – in terms of the number of affected parts, implicated parties, and fines imposed.

The settled defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability. The Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec courts approved the settlements and a protocol for distributing the settlement funds to purchasers of vehicles affected by the alleged conspiracy.

Consumers and businesses who purchased or leased new vehicles sold under the following brands, Honda/Acura, Nissan/Infiniti, Toyota/Lexus, Subaru, and/or Pontiac Vibes, between January 1, 1999 and November 30, 2014 are eligible to apply to receive compensation from the settlement funds.

No wrongdoing is alleged against Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Subaru and General Motors. They are not defendants in the class actions. The class actions were brought against Automotive Wire Harness Systems manufacturers who allegedly price-fixed those products. Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Subaru and General Motors were unaware of alleged price-fixing in respect of the Automotive Wire Harness Systems they purchased for installation in their automotive vehicles.

"This plan represents an opportunity for consumers and businesses to recover overpayments on millions of vehicles sold in Canada," said Charles Wright, a partner at Siskinds LLP in London, Ontario.

David Sterns, a partner at Sotos LLP states: "It is our hope that through continued work with our colleagues in London, Vancouver and Quebec, we will put additional repayments into the pockets of Canadians in the coming years."

The Automotive Wire Harness Systems class action is one of over 40 class actions ongoing in Canada alleging unlawful conspiracies to fix prices of auto parts for installation in new vehicles. Subject to court approval, the information filed by settlement class members may be used to determine eligibility for settlement benefits in other auto parts class actions. If settlement class members do not apply for settlement benefits in the Automotive Wire Harness Systems case, they may not be able to participate in such further distributions.

Applications for settlement benefits can be filed online at autopartsettlement.ca on or before June 12, 2020. More information about the settlements, the distribution of settlement funds and the claims process can be found online or by calling the claims administrator at 1-800-474-4331.

About Class Counsel

Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2020 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and the District of Columbia, act exclusively for plaintiffs. siskinds.com/classactions

Sotos LLP

Sotos LLP is a nationally-recognized law firm based in Toronto. Sotos acts for plaintiffs in many of Canada's leading class actions in the areas of employment (wage and hour litigation), antitrust (Competition Act), privacy, consumer protection and franchising and distribution.

www.sotosclassactions.com

CFM

CFM is a boutique law firm based in Vancouver specializing in class actions, aviation accident litigation and product liability litigation, on behalf of plaintiffs. cfmlawyers.ca

Media Relations contacts:

Ontario:

Linda J. Visser, Siskinds LLP, 680 Waterloo Street, London, ON N6A 3V8, Tel: (519) 660-7700, Email: [email protected];

Jean-Marc Leclerc, Sotos LLP, 180 Dundas Street West, Suite 1200, Toronto, ON M5G 1Z8, Tel: (416) 977-6857, Email: [email protected];



British Columbia:

David G.A. Jones, Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP, #400 - 856 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2W5, Tel: 1-800-689-2322, Email: [email protected];



Québec:

Karim Diallo, Siskinds Desmeules s.e.n.c.r.l., 43, Rue de Buade, Bureau 320, Québec City, QC G1R 4A2, Tel: 418-694-2009, Email:[email protected]

SOURCE Siskinds LLP

Related Links

http://www.siskinds.com/

