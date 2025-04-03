$225K Grant Advances Viridian's Critical Metals Strategy for Second Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian") is pleased to announce the receipt of $225,000 in Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") grant funding—the maximum amount that can be awarded under this provincial and federal program supporting mineral exploration in Labrador. This funding supported Viridian's 2024 fieldwork at its Kraken Project and follows a similar $225,000 grant awarded for work in 2023.

Viridian will pursue additional JEA funding to support its 2025 exploration program at the Sedna Project, which is also supported through BHP's Xplor accelerator. Viridian derives value by advancing early-stage, camp-scale discoveries, and this funding directly enables that strategy. By leveraging both public and private support, the company is accelerating exploration in underexplored areas of Labrador—driving discovery, supporting regional economic development, and creating opportunities for local communities

"This funding highlights why Labrador is one of Canada's most attractive exploration jurisdictions," said Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO of Viridian Metals. "It not only supports our work on proven targets but also enables us to explore new areas in this highly prospective and underexplored region. With strong government backing, we're well positioned to drive discovery and unlock Labrador's critical metals potential."

The JEA program aims to grow the mineral inventory of the province through the discovery of new mineral districts, occurrences, prospects, and deposits. It also aims to advance mineral discoveries through the stage of defining NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources and to enhance Newfoundland and Labrador's competitiveness as a world-class mineral exploration destination.

In total, this year's JEA program provided, $3.9 million in exploration support to participants in the program, comprised of $1.3 million in Provincial JEA grants, $1.3 million in Critical Mineral Assistance (CMA), and $1.3 million in Provincial Critical Mineral Assistance (PCMA).

Viridian Metals remains committed to responsible exploration and long-term value creation, ensuring that our projects create long-term benefits for local economies and the broader mining sector.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensures that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Tyrell Sutherland M.Sc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Viridian Metals a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Viridian Metals, Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO