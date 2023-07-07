The funds will be used to help 12 organizations in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and North Shore regions

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, QC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 7, 8 and 9, nearly 400 National Bank employees and volunteers are participating in the 11th edition of the NB Grand Tour. This year's event is taking place in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. The event has raised $200,000 to support Fondation Jeunes en Tête, whose mission is to prevent psychological distress among youth aged 11 to 18, as well as 11 other organizations in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and North Shore regions.

The NB Grand Tour is a charity sports event for cyclists and runners that made its debut right here in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Over the years, the event has helped participants discover many regions of Quebec and has donated more than 1.5 million dollars to some 50 organizations across Quebec.

"The NB Grand Tour is more than just a sporting event. It creates a wave of community outreach that can be felt across the province. Year after year, National Bank employees and volunteers come together to support causes with a high impact on young people and those around them. I'd like to thank them for being such vital allies for these organizations. Their motivation and dedication have a real positive impact on the community, and I'm very pleased to be pedalling alongside them for this 11th edition of the Tour," said Lucie Blanchet, Honorary Chair of the NB Grand Tour and Executive Vice-President – Personal Banking and Client Experience at National Bank.

"We're extremely proud to count on the continued support of National Bank employees for a 9th consecutive year. They understand that investing in preventive mental health care for young people means investing in tomorrow's society. On behalf of young people, a thousand times THANK YOU," said Mélanie Boucher, Executive Director of the Fondation Jeunes en Tête.

The funds raised will be given to the following organizations: Fondation Jeunes en Tête, Fondation Centre Maria-Chapdelaine, Groupe d'Aide aux Enfants Tyrosinémiques du Québec, Fondation Jean-Allard, Fondation de la Cité étudiante de Roberval, On the Tip of the Toes foundation, Maison de l'Espoir Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Fondation pour l'enfance et la jeunesse Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean, Fondation SSSM, Portes ouvertes sur le Lac, Grands Frères Grandes Sœurs Lac-St-Jean Nord, Groupe Espoir.

About the Fondation Jeunes en Tête

The mission of the Fondation Jeunes en Tête is to prevent psychological distress in young people aged 11 to 18 in Quebec. We accomplish this mission by providing teens, their parents and school staff with online tools and awareness workshops in schools. Destigmatize, raise awareness, and empower: this is what we do every day to help the next generations face the life's challenges. Follow them on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter et Instagram.

About National Bank of Canada

With $418 billion in assets as at April 30, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

