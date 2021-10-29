$2 Million Transitional Study Suggests Albertans Could Pay More for Same Service Alberta RCMP Already Provides

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the Government of Alberta's announcement about the release of a $2 million PricewaterhouseCoopers Transitional Study on the creation of an Alberta Provincial Police Service:

"We first take this opportunity to thank Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu for finally releasing the long-awaited $2 million dollar PricewaterhouseCoopers Transitional Study, which was delivered to his government roughly half a year ago.

To our surprise, the report appears to recommend implementing a policing model that is currently in place under the existing RCMP model: stating it will cost Albertans nearly 30 percent more once established, plus additional transitions costs over several years.

There's just no meat to this bone.

The NPF is calling for the Government of Alberta to immediately conduct a feasibility study comparing the two models, taking into account the full costs of policing in Alberta, so that Albertans can make informed, factual decisions when participating in potential further consultations with this government.

An April 2021 survey by Pollara Strategic Insights showed that 92% of Albertans want a detailed accounting of costs and service levels before any decisions are made. They deserve to know how this potential transition would impact them, how the province plans to fund the significant cost differences, and who will bear those costs.

Minister Madu simply refuses to acknowledge that moving to an Alberta police service means forfeiting over ~$170m in annual contributions from the federal government, which Alberta taxpayers will need to cover somehow, either in higher taxes or through spending cuts. Transition costs are estimated to be an additional ~$366m, also to be borne by Alberta taxpayers.

While Minister Madu indicated that his government will be embarking on a series of public consultations to discuss the report's findings, we can share that the National Police Federation has already engaged with over 70 municipal leaders on this issue over the past year, the majority in rural and remote communities, and we heard their widespread concerns about the costs to taxpayers and impacts to public safety of a transition loud and clear.

Albertans deserve to know the full and real cost and community safety impacts of this idea, and we once again call on the Premier, Minister Madu, and the Government of Alberta to be transparent and provide all the facts Albertans need to be able to make an informed decision. "

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by focusing on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

