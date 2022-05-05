$2.2‑billion expansion of the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support projects like Northern First Nations Home Retrofit Program

REGINA, SK, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Fighting climate change while building a clean economy requires bold action and strong partnerships across the country. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to help communities nationwide to cut pollution, build resiliency, and create good jobs for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced a $2.8-million investment for SaskPower from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support its Northern First Nations Home Retrofit Program, which this week is launching its application window for the year. SaskPower is also contributing over $1.0 million to support this project, which will provide energy efficiency home retrofits in participating First Nations communities.

The program is designed to lower energy costs for Northern First Nations, most of whom are reliant on electric power for their heating systems, through retrofits for people's homes like improved insulation, upgraded pipes, and LED light installation.

The project will mean less pollution through energy savings and lower energy costs for people in these communities. Over the lifetime of this project, SaskPower will see a cumulative reduction of about 16,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—equivalent to removing approximately 4,900 passenger cars off the road for one year.

This project is a good example of what will be funded under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund, which in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan received a $2.2‑billion recapitalization over seven years. Investments in climate action initiatives like this are part of the Government of Canada's commitment to fight climate change, create good-paying jobs, and build a strong, clean economy for everyone.

Quotes

"By working with organizations across Canada like SaskPower, we can help people save money on monthly bills and grow the economy, all while fighting climate change. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, our government partners with climate leaders nationwide to cut emissions—and will continue to do so through a renewed commitment of an additional $2.2 billion, an important part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. Bravo to the leadership shown by SaskPower for helping to keep our air clean and build resilient communities with the Northern First Nations Home Retrofit Program."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"SaskPower understands that for many of our customers in Northern Saskatchewan, heating makes up a large part of their electrical costs. We also realize that making one's home more efficient can be both expensive and challenging, especially in some Northern communities. SaskPower's Northern First Nations Home Retrofit Program will help eligible customers make home efficiency upgrades for free, and ultimately reduce their power bills."

– Troy King, Interim President and CEO, SaskPower

Quick facts

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Challenge – Champions stream, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports industries to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plan, helping to put Canada on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plan, helping to put on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The Champions stream provides approximately $450 million in funding to provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, businesses, and not‑for-profit organizations.

in funding to provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, businesses, and not‑for-profit organizations. The advanced and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous Peoples with a new $180-million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

Associated links

