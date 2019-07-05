$175,000 raised through the 9th edition of the NB Grand Tour

New this year: The NB Grand Tour has been accredited as an eco-responsible event, furthering National Bank's environmental conservation efforts.

Quotes

"The NB Grand Tour has become a tradition for our employees. For the past nine years, our team has seen it as an opportunity to strengthen relationships between colleagues, engage in physical activity and help great initiatives thrive throughout the province. I'd like to thank our employees, our partners and our spokesperson Louis-François Marcotte for their outstanding involvement," stated Dominique Fagnoule, honorary chair of the NB Grand Tour and Executive Vice-President – Information Technology at National Bank.

"In addition to being a great physical challenge, the NB Grand Tour is a wonderful community initiative that makes a huge difference for local organizations. I'm very proud to be associated with it again and encourage everyone to do their personal best, whether they're cycling or running," said event spokesperson Louis-François Marcotte.

"What an amazing adventure the NB Grand Tour is! We're so proud to be part of it and graciously thank the entire organizing team and donors who've given our cause—and the participants—a major boost! Thanks to them, we can keep the dialogue about mental health going in high schools. It's key to preventing psychological distress among young people," stated Catherine Burrows, Assistant Director General of Fondation Jeunes en Tête.

The amount raised will be distributed among the following organizations: Fondation Jeunes en Tête, the library of Louis-Jobin high school, the creation lab at Donnacona high school, the student cafe ("le 1600") at Saint-Marc high school, the Fondation des Camps Odyssée, JeunEssor Portneuf, Mirépi Maison d'hébergement inc., L'Arc-en-ciel in Portneuf, the Maison des jeunes de Pont-Rouge, the Mouvement des Services à la Communauté du Cap-Rouge, the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi of Portneuf and the Centre d'interprétation de la nature et d'animation familiale in Donnacona.

About Fondation Jeunes en Tête

The mission of Fondation Jeunes en Tête is to prevent psychological distress among youth aged 11 to 18 in Quebec. It accomplishes this mission by reaching out to teenagers in schools through its Partners for Life program, and by supporting recognized community organizations that complement its work. It also builds synergy between those who help young people so that they can make the biggest possible impact.Follow its activities on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and Instagram.

About National Bank

With $269 billion in assets as at April 30, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 24,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Frédéric Bourgeois-LeBlanc, Public Relations Advisor - Client Services, SID LEE, 514-318-7071, fbleblanc@sidlee.com

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

