$100,000 TRAVEL EXPERIENCE UP FOR GRABS IN OLG'S THE BEAUTIFUL GETAWAY CONTEST

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is giving players across Ontario a chance to win a $100,000 travel experience with the launch of The Beautiful Getaway Contest.

The contest runs from June 11 to July 20, 2026, and is open to Ontario residents who are 18+. Customers who purchase eligible OLG draw-based lottery or scratch tickets at OLG retail locations or on OLG.ca and enter the contest will have a chance to win* a $100,000 travel experience, which includes a $50,000 travel voucher and a $50,000 cash prize. Full contest rules, including eligible tickets and entry details, are available by visiting www.olg.ca/contest.

"As the world comes together for the beautiful game in Ontario, we're excited to offer our players a chance to explore more of the world themselves," said Amanda Marshall, OLG's Chief Lottery Officer. "Plus, every play with OLG is a winning one with 100 percent of our profits going back to local communities across Ontario."





As an Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, OLG continues to bring excitement to players and fans across Ontario. In May, OLG set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Game of Human Foosball. The event celebrated OLG's investment in the growth of soccer across the province through its partnerships with Ontario Soccer and the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program, supporting the training of more than 11,000 coaches and match officials over the next two years.

Starting today through July 19, 2026, OLG will be onsite at FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto at the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, offering fans an opportunity to participate in a high-energy, kick-to-win experience on OLG's foosball pitch, with a chance to win prizes.

Learn more about how OLG is celebrating by visiting www.olg.ca/OurBeautifulGame.

OLG promotes safer gambling and empowers players to make informed decisions at every step of their play. PlaySmart provides tools and information that help players stay in control and enjoy games on their terms.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts June 11, 2026 at 10 am EST and ends July 20, 2026 at 10 am EST ("Contest Period"). Must be 18+ and a resident of Ontario. Must have or create a valid Winner's Edge account or OLG.ca Player Account, depending on method of entry. Eligible tickets include all valid draw-based OLG lottery tickets purchased during the Contest Period and select OLG instant tickets – for a full list of eligible Instant tickets, contest rules, and how to enter visit olg.ca/contest. Excludes Quick Ticket, free play, replacement and cancelled tickets. For online purchases, participants must first be opted in to the Contest; after opting-in, each subsequent eligible online ticket purchase will earn one (1) entry. One (1) prize available to be won, consisting of a $50,000 travel voucher and $50,000 spending cash. Skill testing question required. The Toronto World Cup Host City Supporter logo is a Trademark owned by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association and is used under license. All rights reserved.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $64 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

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SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations)

OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716