TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - For those who know Emidio S. of Jarvis, Ontario, it's no surprise that he has a big heart, especially when it comes to immediate family. Emidio had no idea how those feelings of love would be amplified after winning the $44 million LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot from the March 11, 2026 draw.

Ontario's newest multi-millionaire wore his heart on his sleeve during his Winner Celebration at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. While a win of this magnitude is overwhelming on its own, Emidio's reaction reflects a lifelong commitment to caring for his wife and family.

Emidio discovered he had hit the jackpot while on his early morning commute to work, thanks to a radio announcer. "I was on my way to work listening to the radio when I heard the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball prize was won in Ontario – but I didn't hear the amount. I would usually wait until I got to work to check my email because I buy my lottery tickets on OLG.ca, but, something told me to stop the car and check right away."

Pulling over in front of a random home, Emidio noticed an email from OLG telling him he had won a prize. "The email looked a little different than normal. I logged into my OLG.ca account and was shocked when I saw the prize amount. Was it $4,400? Or $44,000?"

When Emidio counted all the zeroes and realized his prize was an incredible $44 million, it felt impossible to comprehend. "I signed out of my OLG.ca account, logged back in, and saw the $44 million figure again. I couldn't wrap my head around it! Finally, I said to myself, 'I'd better tell my wife.'"

Emidio decided to turn around and head home to share this life-changing news. "As soon as I walked into the house, I took a deep breath and told her I needed her to look at my OLG.ca account. She was stunned to see that I had won the jackpot. She said excitedly, 'If this is true, we won't have to worry about the kids' futures ever again.'"

It was at this point in his recollection of that overwhelming moment that his eyes began to fill with emotion, and his voice started to crack. "My wife looked at me with tears in her eyes and asked me if this was real. And for the first time, at that moment, it felt like it was."

Emidio admitted he's never been a big dreamer, but he's starting to settle into his new reality. "I've always focused on health and happiness for my family and loved ones. Because of my upbringing, I've always loved inviting people over and enjoying their company. I'm happy to share a plate of food, a few drinks, and some laughs. Now I get to help the people who are most important to me."

With his incredible windfall, Emidio's top priority is taking his wife on a well-deserved dream vacation. "My wife works 12-hour days, sometimes seven days a week – she needs this!" he said, fighting back tears. "We used to travel a bit before COVID, and just seeing her relaxing on a beach back then was pure joy for me. I can picture her looking out over the ocean without a care in the world. I just want to see that expression of relaxation and joy on her face again."

Now that he is officially retired from the service industry, Emidio also plans to explore Europe, embark on a cruise, and see the world with family and friends.

He also wants to help his children find happiness in their life choices. "I'm hoping they'll be able to live out their ambitions and careers on their own terms, rather than simply working to pay the bills."

Before leaving the OLG Prize Centre, Emidio shared a few parting thoughts. "I've always been grateful for what I had, and now I have even more to be grateful for. I never thought this would happen to me. Now, I believe it. My heart is so full."

Emidio purchased his winning ticket on OLG.ca using the Auto Pick feature to choose his numbers.

For video and photos of Emidio's exciting and emotional Winner Celebration, click the link below:

Winner Celebration Video and Photos:

https://f.io/St6VjSlc

No password needed – Link good for 30 days

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