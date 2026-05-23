11,000+ New Soccer Coaches and Match Officials Will Help Grow the Game in Ontario

TORONTO, May 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Amid cheering foosball fanatics and a brass band ringing in the celebration, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) set a brand-new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Game of Human Foosball. This life-sized spin on the beloved table game offered spectators at Humber Polytechnic a thrilling match with 254 players facing off in a custom 150'x68' arena. The game-winning kick brought the final score to 12-9.

OLG President and CEO Duncan Hannay shows off the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ plaque for the Largest Game of Human Foosball. (CNW Group/Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations))

"We've witnessed foosball history today!" said Chloe McCarthy, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator. "It is my honour to hereby officially recognize OLG as the record title holder for the Largest Game of Human Foosball. We want to extend our congratulations to the players and organizers for this achievement."

"The OLG has once again set an inspiring example, and I am pleased to offer my sincere congratulations on their success today," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "Achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title reflects OLG's creativity and strong commitment to community. Moments like this build pride, excitement and connection across Ontario and I commend the staff, organizers and volunteers of the OLG team for their positive impact."

"Setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title through a human foosball match is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the creativity and collaboration on display here in Ontario," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. "Successes like this demonstrate how sport has the power to unite, and we look forward to seeing that same energy reflected on the world stage."

The afternoon's fun and footwork were all in support of foosball's older sibling and athletic inspiration: soccer. The event celebrated OLG's investment in the long-term growth of soccer in communities across the province through Ontario Soccer and the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program.

Thanks to OLG players, these partnerships will support the training of more than 5,000 new coaches and 6,000 new match officials across the province over the next two years. By investing in the people who make the game possible -- coaches, match officials, and mentors -- OLG is helping these organizations strengthen the grassroots foundation of the sport and improve access to quality training.

"Today showed that when we play together, we win together," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "Congratulations and thank you to everyone who made this incredible GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title achievement so much fun. It was a memorable way to showcase our commitment to giving back to Ontario and kick-off our support for helping local soccer opportunities grow."

"What an unforgettable day! Thank you so much to all the soccer fans who came out today in support of this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title achievement and to OLG players for this incredible support," said Johnny Misley, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Soccer. "As more Ontarians discover a love for this beautiful game, we need more coaches and officials to help make it all possible. This incredible contribution from OLG will make a real difference in growing the sport of soccer at all levels across Ontario."

As an Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, OLG will also be bringing unforgettable experiences to FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto at the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $64 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

About Ontario Soccer

Founded in 1901, Ontario Soccer is currently comprised of more than 500 Clubs servicing over 24,000 teams with 380,000 registered players, 70,000 coaches and managers, and 8,125 match officials, as well as countless volunteers, parents and supporters encompassing a direct, multi-cultural community of over 1,000,000 Ontarians.

Ontario Soccer develops and delivers exceptional and sustainable programs and services throughout Ontario with the mission of providing leadership and support for the advancement of soccer in collaboration and cooperation with our member District Associations and Clubs, partners and other stakeholders. Ontario Soccer owns and operates the Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre in Vaughan, Ontario as well operating the Ontario Player Development League (OPDL); the province's premier standards-based youth development program, as well as "Team Ontario", Ontario Soccer's Provincial Xcel program. Ontario Soccer proudly supports Canada Soccer's National Teams, the Canadian Premier League, Toronto FC and the new Northern Super League.

The overall objective of Ontario Soccer, as a hub for Coach, Match Official and Player Development, is to be innovators and leaders in sport and to assist with the equitable development of soccer as a healthy lifestyle choice, provide a talented pathway for participants to excel and encourage inclusive community involvement at all levels.

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SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations)