TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - With excitement building around the upcoming celebration of international soccer, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is marking the moment with its new THE BEAUTIFUL GAME scratch ticket. Launching today, the $10 soccer–themed ticket offers players a chance to win one of four top prizes of $250,000.

OLG CELEBRATES THE ‘BEAUTIFUL GAME’ WITH LAUNCH OF NEW SCRATCH TICKET (CNW Group/Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations))

"Soccer is bringing Ontarians together, and our new scratch ticket is inspired by that shared passion," said Amanda Marshall, OLG's Chief Lottery Officer. "Every play with OLG helps support communities across Ontario, with 100 per cent of OLG profits reinvested back into the province. THE BEAUTIFUL GAME scratch ticket is a fun way for players to join in the excitement while giving back."

THE BEAUTIFUL GAME scratch ticket is now available at OLG's 10,000+ retail locations across Ontario and self-serve lottery terminals while quantities last. Prizes range from $10 to $250,000. Visit www.olg.ca/thebeautifulgame for information on how to play, prizing details and odds of winning.

As an Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, OLG is delivering unforgettable experiences. On May 23, OLG is making an official attempt at a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Game of Human Foosball. The event also celebrates OLG's partnerships with the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program and Ontario Soccer to help grow and support local soccer in communities across the province.

OLG promotes safer gambling and empowers players to make informed decisions at every step of their play. PlaySmart provides tools and information that help players stay in control and enjoy games on their terms.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $64 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

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SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations)

OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716