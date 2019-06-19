$ 1,500,018 for the CHUM and its patients: when the extraordinary becomes reality!

"The extraordinary happens every day at the CHUM: our teams are constantly pushing boundaries to save lives and provide the best care possible to our patients who require complex care. I wish to express my appreciation to this evening's participants for their exceptional commitment to the CHUM. Thanks to the generosity of donors, our foundation is an engine, a constant source of inspiration, helping us reach new heights in terms of care, research and innovation for the benefit of all Quebeckers," mentioned Dr. Fabrice Brunet, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHUM.

An extraordinary new formula!

Bringing together more than 750 guests, this signature event of the Fondation becomes an unavoidable Montréal spring event directed by Sid Lee, creation and production partner. The extraordinary materialized itself in many different forms and experiences beyond the CHUM walls, to celebrate those who make it possible. Chef Nicolas Fonseca, aka Mister Jaune, combined exquisite flavours, colours, textures and staging to deliver a truly unique culinary experience.

"The CHUM is a centre of excellence and pride for all Montréalers and Québeckers, and this spectacular, unique and unifying event contributes to this excellence and pride. Our honorary co-chairs, honorary committee members, donors, patrons and partners worked with unparalleled energy to make this evening an unprecedented success. On behalf of the Fondation du CHUM, I sincerely thank you all for your dedication to the CHUM cause, which helps us achieve the extraordinary," said the President of the Fondation du CHUM's Board of Directors, Marc Tremblay.

"This first edition of the Grand Banquet de l'extraordinaire reflects the CHUM and its Fondation to constantly innovate and realize ground-breaking projects, excellent health care and avant-garde scientific research. The Fondation du CHUM is exceptionally proud to be the bridge between the donors who shine hope and the medical community that offers the best of healthcare to the thousands of patients who pass through the CHUM doors every year," added the Chief Executive Officer of the Fondation du CHUM, Julie Chaurette, FCPA, FCA.

Honouring Oncological Gynecology!

For this first edition, an Extraordinary Grant was proudly presented by Pomerleau and National Bank Private Banking 1859 to Dr. Philippe Sauthier, Gynecologic Oncologist and head of the CHUM's Department of obstetrics and gynecology, to pay tribute to his remarkable division in Gynecologic Oncology.

"On behalf of the entire team, we are truly touched to receive this honour! Gynecologic Oncology is a unique specialty. Born of a profession dedicated to women's health, it integrates prevention, care, research, innovation and teaching to support patients with gynecological cancers throughout their journeys. The energy we devote to the CHUM helps us better treat these 'Women who are the future of Mankind,' as a poet once wrote!" said Dr. Philippe Sauthier, head of the CHUM's Department of obstetrics and gynecology.

Guests discovered the "Hymn to Gynecologic Oncology" space presented by Pharmaprix, where the photo exhibition Et Pourtant was unveiled. Captured by Laëtitia Jourdan, a nurse in division in the division of Gynecologic Oncology, in collaboration with Dr. Vanessa Samouëlian, Gynecologic Oncologist at the CHUM, the photos pay touching tribute to several of their patients.

The CHUM's Gynecologic Oncology division is the largest in Québec, comprising six full-time specialists who are consulted by nearly 1,000 new patients each year. Every year, it treats more than 700 new patients with gynecological cancers and for the past ten years, it has been the reference centre for treatment, research and teaching of cancer of the placenta.

InterMeds of heart!

In the company of Claude Meunier, our volunteer spokesperson, several artists lent their voices to the CHUM's cause during InterMeds, presented by Brault & Martineau. The Fondation welcomed Béatrice Martin, aka Coeur de Pirate, its new ambassador along with its beloved former ambassadors, Véronic DiCaire and Jonathan Drouin, by her side. Ms. Martin performed a touching musical performance illustrating the story of Ms. Monik Desrochers, a patient treated at the CHUM's Gynecologic Oncology division. Also performing that night were Marie Denise Pelletier, Marie-Elaine Thibert and Melanie Renaud who sang the iconic song, Tu trouveras la paix, introduced by Monique Giroux and accompanied on piano by Antoine Gratton, in homage to Renée Claude.

An extraordinary THANK YOU!

The Fondation du CHUM would like to thank its Extraordinary Patrons, Pomerleau and National Bank Private Banking 1859, as well as Quebecor and QuinzeCent, Great Patrons of the event. A sincere thank you to Couche-Tard, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, McKinsey & Company, Mina Drimaropoulos (Canaropa), Power Corporation of Canada and RBC Royal Bank as Patrons of the evening; our partners, Sid Lee, SAQ, Pharmaprix, Brault & Martineau, the Air Canada Foundation and Pianos Bolduc Montréal. Thanks to everyone for your commitment: the extraordinary has become reality!

About the Fondation du CHUM

The Fondation's mission is to provide the CHUM with a source of complementary funding. It is through the support of a foundation that a health facility can accelerate its technological development and shine at local, national and international levels. The Fondation acts as a catalyst and a real driving force in carrying out the CHUM's mission through a multitude of initiatives, fundraising activities and its major fundraising campaign. For more information, visit fondationduchum.com.

