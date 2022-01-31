The new project was developed at the former Mitchell Fabrics building at 637 Main Street. To allow for physical distancing and to expand overnight shelter capacity, MSP completed renovations to increase from 70 mats, at their former location, to 120 overnight beds. The new site has been operating at or above capacity since it opened in December 2020.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, and Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires, announced the Governments of Canada and Manitoba are providing a $1.5 million capital contribution from the Canada-Manitoba Bilateral Agreement funding under the National Housing Strategy to support MSP's capital costs for the acquisition of the Mitchell's Fabrics building for its shelter expansion.

The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) invested $2 million from the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) to support the construction of the Main Street Project.

In addition, more than $800,000 from private donations and an additional $500,000 from The Winnipeg Foundation has gone toward the project.

Quotes:

"For 50 years, Main Street Project has been helping people in Winnipeg find safe shelter and today's announcement for their expansion is truly great news for our city. Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home - the core principle to our government's National Housing Strategy. Along with other projects supported by the federal government in our city and province, the MSP expansion is already having a real impact on our most vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless. I would like to thank Main Street Project and our government partners for their ongoing support and commitment to creating spaces in our city for those in need." – The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital

"We have seen how COVID-19 has worsened existing housing and homelessness challenges, and without urgent action by the Government of Canada, the ongoing pandemic could lead to a dramatic increase in homelessness. Creating housing rapidly to address this housing crisis is a priority for our government. This new funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing for vulnerable individuals in Winnipeg." – Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Having adequate overnight options for those who are experiencing homelessness is essential, especially as we approach the colder winter months. Although there is more work to be done to support Manitoba's homeless population, Main Street Project's work to expand their facility's capacity will assist more Manitobans who are experiencing homelessness access a safe place to stay and receive support." – The Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Families

"Being able to open our new shelter doors in December 2020 to support Winnipeg's most marginalized population with a level of dignity we have not been able to provide in the past has been critically important for us. The onset of the pandemic magnified the need for appropriate space, and our funders stepped up to support our efforts to purchase and renovate quickly. The shelter has been highly used 24-7 since opening, offering low-barrier services to thousands of people with nowhere else to turn." – Jamil Mahmood, Executive Director, Main Street Project

Quick facts:

Today's announcement builds on other recent Manitoba government investments in housing and initiatives to address homelessness in recent months including:

government investments in housing and initiatives to address homelessness in recent months including: investing $100,000 in capital construction funding for a project at 545 Broadway to develop a 21-unit affordable housing project at the site for affordable housing among the 2SLGBTQ+ community;

investing nearly $2 million in 390 Ross, an affordable housing project in Winnipeg's inner city for vulnerable people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and those who are dealing with mental health and addictions issues;

providing $1.5 million to End Homelessness Winnipeg to create an additional warming space called N'Dinawekmak – Our Relatives, which will create up to 150 new overnight beds and a community care camp in Winnipeg for those most in need;

investing more than $6 million to address homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $5.8 million for Siloam Mission, Resource Assistance for Youth and Salvation Army for overnight beds and physical distancing, as well as for daytime drop-in and alternative isolation accommodations operated by Main Street Project;

creating the province's first rent bank program to support stable housing for low-income to moderate-income families by investing $5.6 million to offer interest-free loans to tenants who are behind in their rent or need more suitable housing.

to offer interest-free loans to tenants who are behind in their rent or need more suitable housing. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Associated links:

For more information on Main Street Project, visit: https://www.mainstreetproject.ca

