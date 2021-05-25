$1.45 million to bring high-speed Internet access to nearly 700 households in the Centre-du-Québec region by September 2022

QUÉBEC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a $1.02-million investment, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 670 households in the municipalities of Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Sainte-Séraphine and Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil will have access to high-speed Internet services by September 2022. The project, totalling $1.45 million, will be implemented by Maskatel.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain; the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier; André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; Sébastien Schneeberger, Deputy Government House Leader and Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs; and François-Philippe Lessard, Managing Director of Maskatel.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

Quotes

"Quebec's rural communities deserve a reliable Internet connection and broadband digital services. By investing in these projects under the Connect to Innovate program and the Universal Broadband Fund, we're helping bridge the digital divide, stimulate economic growth and create good jobs in our regions."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"I've heard about the high-speed Internet issue in nearly every region I've visited since my appointment as Quebec Lieutenant. The pandemic has further highlighted the digital divide, and that's why Ottawa and Quebec are teaming up and investing heavily to connect nearly all households by fall 2022."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"Our government committed to connecting all Quebec households to high-speed Internet services by September 2022, and we're pleased to announce that this commitment is being met in the Centre-du-Québec region. All residents of the region will be able to take advantage of this digital shift on a daily basis. Our region's development calls for access to high-speed Internet. Agricultural buildings will also be able to benefit from this infrastructure, which is great news for our producers."

– André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson

"Our ambitious goal is to provide all Quebec households with high-speed Internet access by September 2022. Today's announcement is another step in the right direction. The partnership agreement with Maskatel will allow for the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure in the Centre-du-Québec region, which will guarantee access to reliable, high-performance Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"I'm delighted for the residents of the municipalities of Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Sainte-Séraphine and Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil. That's 670 households that will be connected thanks Operation High Speed. An investment of more than $1 million will enable residents of these municipalities to benefit from high-speed telecommunications infrastructure that meets the technical demands needed to make a real digital shift."

– Sébastien Schneeberger, Deputy Government House Leader and Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs

"Maskatel is very pleased to be collaborating with the governments of Quebec and Canada. This historic project for Quebec will enable more residents of the Centre-du-Québec region to have access to Maskatel's full range of services, including reliable, high-quality Internet access with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Offering local telecommunications services that are comparable to services available in urban centres is at the core our mission, and this project solidifies Maskatel's position as a leader in regional markets."

– François-Philippe Lessard, Managing Director of Maskatel

Quick facts

Operation High Speed will ensure service to 150,000 households, notably through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec .

from the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]; Alexandra Roy, Political Attaché, Office of the Premier, 819-212-0459; Antoine Tousignant, Media Relations Lead, Ministère du Conseil exécutif, 418-999-3029; Caroline Audet, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Bell, [email protected], 514-391-9794

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

