ZYUS Life Sciences Expands U.S. Patent Portfolio with Second Pain Management Patent

Issuance of U.S. patent supports ongoing clinical research in chronic and neuropathic pain

SASKATOON, SK, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,616,704, entitled CANNABICHROMENE FORMULATION FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT on today's date. The patent, held by ZYUS' wholly owned subsidiary, ZYUS Life Sciences Inc., is based on International Patent Application No. PCT/CA2021/050430 and covers a novel, non-intoxicating approach to pain management.

This represents the Company's second U.S. patent in pain management, further strengthening its intellectual property portfolio. The Company's first U.S. patent supports ZYUS' lead drug candidate, Trichomylin® softgel capsules, a proprietary fixed-dose combination for pain management by delivering a balanced ratio of cannabinoids, which includes cannabichromene ("CBC").

The newly issued patent relates to the Company's second drug candidate, further expanding its pipeline of novel, proprietary, non-opioid therapies and supports ongoing clinical research targeting neuropathic pain, including peripheral neuropathy, such as diabetic and cancer-related neuropathies. These indications are consistent with those covered under the Company's first patent, reinforcing ZYUS' focused approach to pain management.

The issuance of the U.S. patent further strengthens the continued development of the Company's second drug candidate, for which Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies have been completed to support the potential initiation of clinical trials in the United States. The patent provides additional intellectual property protection alongside potential regulatory exclusivity for CBC, whether as monotherapy or within its lead drug product, Trichomylin® softgel capsules, subject to regulatory determination by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") at the time of marketing authorization.

"The issuance of this U.S. patent further validates our commitment to advancing a differentiated portfolio of novel non-opioid pain drugs," said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. "We remain focused on developing innovative treatment options to address significant unmet needs in chronic and neuropathic pain."

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, realize on its objectives and obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates such as Trichomylin® softgel capsules, introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, advance Phase 2 clinical development of Trichomylin® softgel capsules and Investigational New Drug applications with the U.S. FDA. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, realize on its objectives and obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates such as Trichomylin® softgel capsules, introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, advance Phase 2 clinical development of Trichomylin® softgel capsules and file Investigational New Drug applications with the U.S. FDA are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to advance its clinical research activities and further operations, realize its objectives and obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates, introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, advance Phase 2 clinical development of Trichomylin® softgel capsules or file Investigational New Drug applications with the U.S. FDA. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

For more information, please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]