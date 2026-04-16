ZYUS Life Sciences Announces Completion of the Final Study Visit by the Last Patient in Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 Trial Evaluating Novel Non-Opioid Pain Drug

UTOPIA-1 trial reaches last patient visit; results expected Q2

SASKATOON, SK, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announced that the last patient has completed the final study visit in its Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 (Unique Treatment of Oncology Pain in Advanced Cancer) trial evaluating efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients experiencing moderate to severe cancer-related pain.



UTOPIA-1 trial is a single-arm, proof-of-concept study designed to investigate the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain. With the completion of the final study visit, the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial has reached the last patient last visit milestone.

"We are pleased to have completed patient participation in the UTOPIA-1 trial," said Dr. Julie Stakiw, Chief Medical Officer of ZYUS. "Cancer-related pain remains a complex condition to manage, and there remains a need for alternative treatment approaches. We look forward to evaluating the study results and thank the patients and investigators whose participation made this study possible."

"The completion of the last patient visit represents a key milestone for the UTOPIA-1 trial, and we look forward to analyzing the full dataset, including preliminary data observed to date, to inform the continued drug development of Trichomylin® softgel capsules," said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing potential non-opioid treatment options for patients with cancer-related pain."

Top-line results from the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial are expected to be reported in Q2, following completion of data cleaning and analysis. These findings will build on the encouraging preliminary data previously announced that suggested Trichomylin® softgel capsules was effective for pain management, safe and well tolerated, and indicated potential for opioid-sparing.

For more information about the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06533657.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that serve as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the possibility of progression of the UTOPIA-1 trial to later stage trials, the Company's ability to bring to market innovative therapies for pain management, commercialization of innovative therapies for pain management, the disclosure of results from the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial in Q2 report and the Company's beliefs regarding potential shareholder value. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, including the risk that final data of the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial will be inconsistent with the preliminary data, the risk that the later stage trials will not be feasible or possible, and the risk that the Company will be unable to continue funding clinical trials or its operations. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

For more information, please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]