ZYUS Announces Delay in Its Annual Filings

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SASKATOON, SK, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announces that it will be delayed in completing its audit of the Company's audited annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the accompanying chief executive officer and chief financial officer certification for its financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). As a result of this delay, the Annual Filings will not be finalized on April 30, 2026 (the "Filing Deadline"), as required under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

By not filing the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") may impose a failure-to-file-cease-trade-order ("CTO") pursuant to National Policy 11-207. A CTO would prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange. If issued, the CTO would remain in place until revoked by the OSC.

The delay in completing and filing the Annual Filings is due to the additional time required to complete accounting and audit procedures for various complex accounting matters, including the valuation of certain of the Company's physical assets. The Company does not anticipate the results of the assessment of these physical assets to impact the Company's potential future cashflow. The Company believes the principal accounting issues have been addressed and continues to work diligently to complete the Annual Filings and is making good progress working with its auditor, KPMG LLP, with the intent of a timely resolution of this delay. The Company expects to be in a position to complete the Annual Filings in the week of May 18, 2026 and will issue a news release announcing completion of filing of the Annual Filings at such time as they are completed and filed.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to ZYUS' current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the timing of filing of ZYUS' Annual Filings; whether ZYUS will remedy the default by the week of May 18, 2026; the impact of a CTO on ZYUS, its shareholders and directors; and ZYUS' expectations relating to its audit progress and results. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include the risk that the Annual Filings will be delayed beyond the week of May 18, 2026 and the factors discussed from time to time in ZYUS' filings with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under ZYUS' profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

For further information please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]