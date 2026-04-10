ZYUS Life Sciences Provides an Update on Its Unit Offering

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SASKATOON, SK, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management provides an update on its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). As disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 20, 2026, ZYUS raised a total of CAD$284,300 in gross proceeds in the first tranche of the Offering, which closed on March 20, 2026. The Company confirms that no additional tranches were completed, no additional proceeds were received, and no further securities will be issued under the Offering. The Company continues to evaluate additional financing opportunities as needed. The Company has drawn down on its revolving credit facility to meet its working capital requirements.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Offering and the Company's ability to complete further financing opportunities, are all forward-looking and are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the risk that the Company will not be able to secure additional financing opportunities, the risk that additional financing opportunities will be insufficient to fund the Company's operations and the risk that absent completion of any further financing opportunities the Company will be unable to fund its operations and obligations. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

For more information, please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]